Local Trophy Supplier Increases Stock to over 20,000 Basketball Trophies

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards has increased their stock of basketball trophies to over 20,000 units. The company is offering next business day shipping if ordered by noon for their entire inventory of new basketball trophies. This is in addition to the free shipping on all orders that exceed $89. Their new inventory of basketball trophies can be found on their website in the basketball trophies section in addition to their other inventory of basketball trophies and awards.



“This has been a record year in sales for us, so we are increasing our inventory to meet the growing demand from our customers,” Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies and Awards, says. “When we know that the demand is there, we are able to guarantee that our customers get the products they want, when they want them.” K2 Trophies has stocked this new inventory of basketball trophies to meet the demand and allow them to provide next-day shipping on all orders. Pricing varies by quantity of trophies in each order. “Customers know a good deal when they see it, and thanks to their loyalty to K2 Trophies and Awards, we can continue to offer them the deals that they love.”



These new basketball trophies are for sale in addition to the regularly held inventory of basketball trophies available on the K2 Trophies and Awards website. Their inventory includes a number of sports trophies, as well as trophies and awards for various activities and special occasions. They also provide personalization on trophies and awards with laser engraving. To find out more information about their products customers can visit their website and speak to a customer service representative live on their instant chat or call the toll free number below.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

K2 Trophies and Awards, located in Richmond, Va., has been providing trophies, awards, medals and much more since 2002. Founded on the principal of providing the best trophies and customer experience possible for the lowest prices possible, K2 consistently keeps a wide range of trophies in stock. K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and fastest shipping. Visit K2Awards.com today for more information.