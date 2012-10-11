LocalBlox Launches LoveScore for 23 Million Local Businesses

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- LocalBlox founder and CEO, Sabira Arefin, has announced the launch of the firm’s latest innovation, the LoveScore™, for 23 million businesses across the U.S. The LoveScore™ has been calculated through real time aggregation, updates and proprietary scoring based on user reviews and activities on the LocalBlox platform, along with a variety of sources such as social media activities, reviews and ratings from online directories, review sites, and loyalty points.



An array of social media sites are utilized, including Facebook likes, Twitter, Foursquare, Checkins, Yelp ratings, Twitter tweets and retweets. and pins, along with reviews on YellowPages and disparate sources that are rendered into a single weighted score. The feature offers users a quick and convenient way to find all about a local businesses without going to multiple sites to find the best and most trusted local business.



“LocalBlox is a “Kayak” for neighborhood and neighborhood businesses,” said Arefin. “People don’t have to go to several different sources to find information about their neighborhoods. LoveScore™ provides consumers with information they need from a variety of sources, allowing them to make informed decisions about where they shop and conduct commerce. LocalBlox provides authentic and reliable reviews from local sources, eliminating false and misleading information.”



LocalBlox aggregates and updates its extensive network of resources to provide users with information in real time for the most current information available. In addition to the LoveScore™, users receive local news, neighborhood alerts, messages from neighbors and information on local events. Members don’t have to spend hours scouring the Internet for the neighborhood information they want.



“We believe in bringing the neighborhood to the fingertips of our users so they don’t have to go to fragmented media sources and platforms,” said Arefin.



LocalBlox is the premier website for businesses and individuals who desire a strong local connection with their community. LocalBlox serves over 70,000 communities throughout the U.S., with new neighborhoods being added at an amazing rate. The new economy has resulted in a shift in consumer shopping habits, with more individuals choosing to shop locally using social media and mobile options. LocalBlox assists businesses in acquiring new local clients and retaining established customers, from the smallest of communities to major cities across the nation.



The firm offers a multi-faceted approach, with a business-oriented side and one developed for the individual. LocalBlox provides tools, software and services to promote its business customers and increase their visibility. For the individual, the platform offers neighbors the means to communicate, plan community events, stay informed about potentially dangerous situations and stay abreast of local concerns that affects their community.



The launch of LoveScore™ on the LocalBlox platform is yet another way in which the firm is assisting consumers make informed choices about where they spend their shopping dollars. LoveScore™ is a boon for business owners, offering them a means of showcasing their companies, displaying the many ways in which they’re working to become the best in their neighborhoods, and helping them build strong communities.



About LocalBlox

Designed to allow residents and businesses in specific neighborhoods to meet and interact with their neighbors, LocalBlox is a highly innovative local social media portal that covers around 77 thousand of neighborhoods throughout the US and allows users to add additional areas. LocalBlox.com Building strong local communities by connecting neighbors and neighborhoods.



