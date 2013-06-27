Localguiding Launches World's First App to Find Local Tour Guides

Munich, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- LocalGuiding, an online marketplace connecting travelers with local guides to find and book unique customized tours, announces the release of its first iPhone mobile application. The app is the world’s first travel app allowing users to discover and book any tour directly from your iPhone on-the-go.



LocalGuiding provides a detailed profile of each guide with user reviews and ratings, to create a trusted community of global travelers and tour guides. The LocalGuiding App is the world’s first mobile app to instantly find and book local tour guides as you travel. You can find the customary famous attractions and unique things to do that only a local would know from - A city walk through Paris to river rafting in the Swiss Alps, visiting the museums in London, or dining at an authentic restaurant in Beijing.



Key Features of the LocalGuiding iPhone App:



Book amazing tours directly from your iPhone in a few simple clicks



Book at anytime! – reserve activities in advance or even do last minute, same-day bookings



Search for experienced local experts in 600+ destinations across more than 100 countries



Directly message the guide and tailor your itinerary, or design a custom tour



Instantly find things to do as you travel! - find tours nearby using your iPhone’s GPS location



Read trusted reviews from past travelers and clients



The LocalGuiding app for iOS is available for FREE on the Apple App Store. Use the LocalGuiding App to choose from 4,000+ tours, activities and things to do in 600+ cities.



http://travelblog.localguiding.com/mobile/



About LocalGuiding

LocalGuiding was officially launched in 2012 and has offices in Munich, Germany and Montevideo, Uruguay. LocalGuiding is a marketplace to book unique travel tours and activities directly from local tour guides. Travelers can connect with passionate local experts and make unique experiences everywhere they go. More information can be found on the website http://www.localguiding.com



Media Contact:

LocalGuiding / Olga Zagorzelska

press@localguiding.com

Munich, Germany

