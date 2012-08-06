Localhits.com, the Internet's Next Great Geosocial Location Domain Name Finally Listed for Sale

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- It was announced today that one of the hottest geosocial domains, localhits.com, is finally being made available for a quick sale. LocalHits.com was originally purchased in 2003 and is now available to the highest offer for website ownership.



When ‘local hits’ is searched in Google’s search engine, it takes the number one spot out of over 650 million individual search results. The website is a valuable top level domain and is available for immediate sale and also has the capability to become one of the top tier social networking sites. Being the number one result in Google search gives an advantage to any geosocial , social or location based service website that wants an immediate foothold in the Web 2.0 market.



“I knew that social networks were going to be huge, and seeing the ever increasing capabilities of cell phones, I knew it would only be a matter of time before cell phones and tablets played a huge role within the growth of social network websites,” said current Local Hits owner, Chris Creighton. “So I thought to myself, where is everywhere?, local is everywhere. Whether it's in Louisville, New York, Los Angeles, Dublin, Berlin or Paris it is local, and we all want to know which events, services or places are hits; that’s how the concept of LocalHits.com was born.”



Geosocial location-based services such as Foursquare, Gowalla, Loopt and Where are seeing registrations double and triple on a daily basis. These geolocation based community sites are being used by mobile device owners in various ways to get their fix of socializing and information on the go. Market researcher BIA/Kelsey recently reported mobile advertising through similar geosocial websites, will reach over $3 billion by the end of 2013; a considerable increase from the 2009 report of $320 million in monetary gains.



Given the magnitude of potential with the domain name, all reasonable offers will be considered but time is limited in this once in a lifetime deal. For more information or to submit an offer please visit LocalHits.com to provide all the necessary details.



For more information, please visit http://localhits.com/