Launching a crowdfunding project with the well-achievable goal of $50,000 creators of "The Time Lapse Movie" are in hopes of receiving the necessary funds to complete their masterful full-length film. With the idea that a time frame production gives a wide array of action in a very short period of time the creators of the film want their audience to see things from a new vantage point. "Basically with this kind of production viewers tend see a global world they wouldn't normally recognize. It thereby exposes the audience to things they may not have seen before." said Michael C. Wehrle, Producer of "The Time Lapse Movie."



Since 2006 the production company has produced more than one thousand time lapse pieces with more than one million exposures that will now be compiled into a wildly entertaining film. Thus far completely self-funded, the film’s innovative creators were able to partner with airlines to reduce their travel expenses. Thankfully various businesses have extended special access to roof tops worldwide to obtain views not often seen by the public as well. Truly a global project the film is a work of art and heart.



To go forward, the funds for the newly launched crowdfunding project will cover post production and finishing costs such as post processing, color correction, music, expenses for additional team support, mastering, and some CGI/visual effects used for the introduction of local sequences. “Our $50,000 goal can be met with contributions and pre-orders. Then we can use the raw material we have, fill in the spots missing, and finish the feature movie.” said Wehrle.



Perks for this project are substantial. To start, all the crowdfunding project contributors will receive a set of desktop wallpapers of the filmmaker’s best shots for their computer screen background. For a donation of $17 donors will receive a HD 1080p download of the movie and for a donation of $39 they will receive the Blu-Ray Early Bird Special. Other perks include Supporting, Associate and Co-Executive Producer credits on the film.



