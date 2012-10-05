Locally Owned Chiropractic Clinic, Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola, Announces Grand Opening Event on Friday, October 12

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola invites the public to its grand opening event at 410 W 9 Mile Road in Pensacola on Friday, October 12. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate new ownership under Dr. Vicki Schwantes and introducing the newest member to the team, Paul Miller who performs acupuncture treatments at Chiropractic Solutions. In addition to these treatments, Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola offers a variety of methods to treat musculoskeletal ailments without drugs or surgery, establishing itself the leader in Pensacola, FL as a primary source for family health and wellness.



Pensacola is a growing area with many residents seeking to maintain good physical health. Dr. Schwantes strives to always have a strong involvement in her community. By sharing her knowledge and expertise, she aims to inspire patients to become active and devoted to their own well being.



In addition to standard chiropractic treatment, Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola is also trained in massage therapy, acupuncture, nutritional supplementation, and rehabilitative therapy to restore and maintain optimal function. With such a wide range of services, Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola is able to not only relieve neck and back trauma, correct scoliosis and improve posture, but they are also capable of improving circulation, decreasing arthritic pain, soothing headaches and increasing strength. Dr. Schwantes's family approach allows for all ages and ranges of conditions to be treated with extended options now available to newborns, children, expectant mothers, and the elderly.



At the grand opening, Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola will be providing cheese and wine tasting for attendees. Those who attend will also have the opportunity to meet and speak with the staff including the doctor, massage therapist, and acupuncturist whom will be ready to answer questions about Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola and it's services.



Chiropractic Solutions does ask for those planning to attend the event to RSVP by visiting www.facebook.com/chiropracticsolutionsofpensacola or calling 850-471-0000



About Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola

Based in Pensacola, Florida, the mission of Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola is to promote health, wellness and recovery while providing awareness of the benefits associated with spine and nervous system maintenance. Dr. Vicki Schwantes and staff aspire to spark patient involvement in recovery; to enlighten the community on personal wellness; and to instill the knowledge of proper, corrective measures required to maintain optimal functionality.



Prior to deciding a method of treatment, each patient is able to review the different options, learn about the approach and ask any questions to better understand their choices. To learn more about the services offered and various conditions treated by Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola, visit their website at http://chiropracticsolutionsofpensacola.com



Chiropractic Solutions of Pensacola

410 W 9 Mile Rd.

Pensacola, Fl 32534

(850) 471-0000

http://chiropracticsolutionsofpensacola.com