LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo JumpStart Local Business With Free Virtual Expo for Chamber of Commerce

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- As the economy continues to be on the shaky side, just about every local business across the country has struggled to survive. Many have limited and outdated technology, which can impact their ability to grow and thrive.



LocalPlaceXpo powered by eZ-Xpo is determined to help these companies succeed. In honor of Independence Day, the company is launching a JumpStart Local Business initiative with a Free Virtual Expo for every Chamber of Commerce across the world.



The objectives of this initiative are to help local companies both nationwide and worldwide achieve numerous goals. These include boosting more qualified leads and building a long-term business relationship with marketing automation with customer relationship management technologies. Another objective is to help close the gap of social and digital divide with the latest cloud computing and social media technologies. Finally, the global virtual trade show and expo will increase export business opportunities with global strategic partners.



According to current market statistics, this is a perfect time to take part in this exciting opportunity. Over 87 percent of event planners and marketers have predicted that hybrid events, which include both a physical and virtual component, will grow in popularity over the next 12 months.



The key unique differentiator of LocalPlaceXpo is its ability to deliver the best of all local business services for every company it works with. This includes features like built-in marketing automation, local coupons and daily deals, free advertising, a business listing and business directory, and virtual office applications which are seamlessly integrated into a single Xpo portal. As a result, merchants will no longer have to try to piece together multiple social media touch points with their complex technology integrations and hassles.



LocalPlaceXpo is also equipped with a social learning application that features a wide variety of educational resources with both on-demand and live options. It is designed to keep its membership abreast of all key industry trends and tools. LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo are currently working with several strategic business partners on this new initiative.



“We are excited about this strategic partnership with LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo because it will allow us to host unlimited virtual expo events and hybrid opportunities with diverse themes and industries for specific target audience for all our members and partners,” said Doug Mayorga, Executive Director of The Minority Chamber of Commerce.



“Most importantly, it will help solve the traditional follow-up and on-going collaboration challenges with automatic follow-up for every qualified prospect and strategic partner for a long-term sustainable business relationship. Each exhibitor can showcase their latest and greatest products and services in their own virtual booth with videos, and brochures on an on-going basis.”



“We are committed to helping every local business to jumpstart their community’s economy by providing them with the latest innovative cloud technologies. By helping these companies, we can jumpstart job creation by city, state, and country,” said Matt Fok, Chief Executive Officer at eZ-Xpo.



“Our Virtual Xpo Marketplace Platform is perfectly suited to help jumpstart the local business with our secret weapon for all members with speed and cost-effectiveness. It has all the key characteristics of virtual trade show, web 2.0 business directory, and free advertising.



This special JumpStart Local Business initiative with a FREE Virtual Expo is only limited to qualified Chamber of Commerce and Business Associations, and is based on first-come, first-served basis limited to the first 100 organizations.



About LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo

LocalPlaceXpo, a new game changer of our core eZ-Xpo Marketplace foundation specifically designed to jumpstart local business with unlimited virtual local expo opportunities. Our Virtual Expo Marketplace platform delivers live engagement and on-demand collaboration capabilities that maximizes ROI through web conferences, virtual booth, social learning, and marketing automation for external customers and prospects and internal employees and partners. In addition to expanding local reach and market presence, it enables new virtual business network ecosystem across strategic eZ-Xpo network marketplaces for global networking opportunities and collaboration with social networking integration. For more information, please contact Matt Fok at mfok@eZ-Xpo.com or sales@eZ-Xpo.com, or visit http://LocalPlaceXpo.com