Locals Find a Fun & Exciting Way of Dating with King of Prussia Matchmakers

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Many Philly residents have a great job, fun-loving best friends, even a faithful dog to come home to, but that’s just not enough—they’re missing a loving companion, a life partner to share their life with.



Many youthful daters prefer being commitment-free, but for mature professionals, the single life just isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. There are thousands of fun, energetic and outgoing candidates with a lot of interests—all things attractive to the opposite sex—but many of them are finding it a challenge to find someone to match their lifestyle, someone they click with.



With the growing popularity of online dating over the years, many of them have turned to the internet in hopes of finding a compatible partner, but many can attest that isn’t an efficient way of finding love, not with all the members misrepresenting themselves and what they’re truly looking for out of dating. After wasting time and energy, only to be misled by unscrupulous members, many locals turn to an old-fashion way of meeting new people and finding love: personal matchmaking.



Personal matchmaking services like Philadelphia Singles have seen a rise in memberships since demanding careers and hectic life schedules have taken over—leaving little time to spare, especially on fruitless dates. The team of professional matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles know time is valuable for their professional clients and they do everything they can to ensure a secure, confidential, and pressure-free approach to finding a potential life partner.



To ensure safe dating for their clients, Philadelphia Singles runs a criminal background check on everyone interested in joining. They also so in-depth screening to ensure each client is fit for dating existing clients. Their personal approach makes dating fun and exciting again—unlike the world of online dating or meeting people at bars and clubs. With Philadelphia Singles, clients can date in a worry-free and laidback atmosphere—allowing them to relax and enjoy dating for what it is meant to be—enjoyable.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating & Matchmaking:



Philadelphia Singles is a personal matchmaking service focusing on providing a safe, confidential, and exciting way of dating in Philly. Their caring and hands-on approach to matchmaking allows them to successfully match compatible couples who may never have met without their services.



Individuals interested in meeting fun and like-minded people in the King of Prussia and Philly area can contact the matchmaking team at Philadelphia Singles by calling (610) 200-8177 or visiting: http://datinginphilly.com



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