LocalSearchForDentists.com Launches Marketing for Dental Offices Program

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- As more consumers go online to research products and services before making purchasing decisions, it’s no longer enough for dental offices to just have a website in order to attract a wide range of patients. A new marketing for dental offices program launched by LocalSearchForDentists.com is helping dental professionals across the nation grow their practice by increasing their online visibility in search engines.



Beyond just having a website, it’s vital for dental professionals and dental offices alike to be able to get found when those using major search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing! search for dental-related terms in their local area. This visibility comes through the ranking of their own website, local business listings and third party review sites.



“Many of the dental offices and professionals we work with aren’t even aware that they’re missing out on a large share of new patients by not having any sort of visibility online,” said Graig Presti, CEO of LocalSearchforDentists.com . “With this program, we’re able to show them in a matter of weeks the growth their practice can experience with the increase of patients that come through local online optimization.”



Because Presti’s team specializes solely in marketing for dental practices, they are extremely familiar with the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of marketing within the dental niche. Unlike other online marketing companies who work with businesses in a variety of industries, LocalSearchforDentists.com has unique insight into the mindset of potential patients and what it takes to succeed in online dental marketing.



In addition to increasing online visibility for dental practices, Presti’s team also specializes in reputation management for dental professionals. Using a combination of authentic patient reviews, press releases, and YouTube videos, LocalSearchforDentists.com helps dental professionals repair a reputation that has been tarnish by false negative reviews left online by angry patients or upset former employees. They also share their resources in a newly launched dental marketing radio program that is available for free via live show or podcast.



About Graig Presti

Graig Presti is a renowned expert in the online dental marketing field, and is regularly invited to speak at dental conferences around the nation about ways for dental professional to improve their practice.



For more information about LocalSearchForDentists.com and their marketing for dental offices program, please visit www.LocalSearchforDentists.com and http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4C_uo5fP5U