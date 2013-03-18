Location a Plus, Say Premier Apartment Living Occupants Residents Appreciate Proximity to School, Work, Shopping

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Premier Apartment Living has made a discovery: Most occupants of its extensively renovated apartment complexes normally travel no more than 15 minutes to work, school or shopping. Since this proximity to necessities offers their residents considerable savings on time and commutation costs, anyone moving to the Cleveland area should find a lot to love in their Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights complexes.



The Shaker Heights Apartments



Potential residents of Shaker Heights apartments will find Premier Apartment Living's amenity-filled residences in two neighboring complexes: the Shaker Regency and the Continental Luxury. Occupants of either can easily walk to such diverse locations as Shaker's Thornton Park, Starbucks and Fresh Market in addition to banks, restaurants and the rapid transit system. For those who must travel farther afield, each complex is just a short 15-minute drive from University Circle, University Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University.



The location of these Shaker Heights apartments draws rave reviews from occupants. "Great suburb, stores, banks, grocery shopping," says Liza, a resident of the Shaker Regency who particularly appreciates the area's proximity to hospitals, restaurants, highways and the rapid transit system.



Britney, a pediatric resident at nearby Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, lives in the Continental Luxury complex and values the sense of security she feels in the area. "Safety was a major issue for me," she says. "I wanted to feel comfortable walking around the streets at night or going out for a jog." At home, however, she especially enjoys the free Wi-Fi access and occupant-managed climate control offered by these Shaker Heights apartments.



The Cleveland Heights Apartments



The Roosevelt and the Boulevard View, two complexes that comprise Premier Apartment Living's Cleveland Heights apartments , are each within walking distance of Case Western Reserve University, University Hospital and the Cedar Fairmount shopping and entertainment district. This makes them especially popular with students, young professionals and medical workers.



Graduate student Catherine lives in the Roosevelt complex, and she's glad that these Cleveland Heights apartments are located close to her campus. "I can walk if necessary," she says. "It's close to the hospital, it's close to the university and it's young." Catherine is also pleased that these spacious Cleveland Heights apartments offer so many amenities with so few extra charges. "It's nice to have a lot of stuff included in the rent," she says.



For Maddie, a resident of the Boulevard View, it's all about location. "It is walking distance to Case and is around the corner from a grocery store as well as shops and restaurants," he says. "I have been very satisfied with my time here."



