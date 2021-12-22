Location Analytics Tools Market 2021 Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Alteryx Inc, Cisco Systems, Gravy Analytics, IBM Corp, Oracle Corp, Pitney Bowes, Salesforce.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- The most recent Location Analytics Tools research assesses global and regional market estimates and forecasts for all research segments. This research investigates market trends, leading companies, supply chain trends, technological advancements, key breakthroughs, and future strategies. Market figures were compiled from both primary and secondary sources. To calculate market size, sales revenue from all of the study's specified segments and sub-segments are used. For data validation and accuracy checks, the market sizing analysis employs both top-down and bottom-up approaches.



By Company

- Alteryx Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

- Gravy Analytics, Inc.

- IBM Corp.

- inMarket Media LLC

- Oracle Corp.

- Pitney Bowes, Inc.

- Salesforce.com Inc.



To estimate revenue, the study relies on historical market data. Other aspects of the industry, such as the supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy, have been researched to provide a complete and in-depth picture of the market. Customers who buy the Location Analytics Tools market report will also receive a market positioning analysis, which will consider factors such as target consumer, brand strategy, and pricing strategy. Furthermore, the study report computes current and prior market values to forecast potential market management over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

- Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

- Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

- Reporting and Visualization

- Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

- Others



Segment by Application

- Transport

- Retail

- BFSI

- Media and Entertainment

- Telecom

- Other



The Location Analytics Tools market segment analysis will help determine how each segment will impact market growth in the coming years. The research report also examines all market classifications and sub-segments in order to determine the market's true potential. The dynamic nature of the corporate environment in today's global economy is increasing demand for business experts who can keep up with current market conditions.



Major Questions Answered in the Report

- What are the key trends influencing the growth of the Location Analytics Tools market?

- How has the market's rapidly changing business environment influenced growth?

- What are the main macroeconomic factors influencing market growth?

- What are the primary strategies employed by the world's leading organizations in order to control a sizable portion of the global market?



Competitive Outlook

The research includes current business profiles, gross margins, selling price, sales income, sales volume, product specs with images, and contact information for each of the market's top competitors. A descriptive section in the report's conclusion highlights the feasibility of new projects that could succeed in the global market in the near future, as well as the overall scope of the global market in terms of investment feasibility in various segments of the Location Analytics Tools market.



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.2.3 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.2.4 Reporting and Visualization

1.2.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 Media and Entertainment

1.3.6 Telecom

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Location Analytics Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Analytics Tools Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Location Analytics Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Location Analytics Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Location Analytics Tools Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Location Analytics Tools Market Trends

2.3.2 Location Analytics Tools Market Drivers

2.3.3 Location Analytics Tools Market Challenges

2.3.4 Location Analytics Tools Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Location Analytics Tools Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Location Analytics Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Location Analytics Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Location Analytics Tools Revenue

3.4 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Location Analytics Tools Revenue in 2020

3.5 Location Analytics Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Location Analytics Tools Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Location Analytics Tools Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Location Analytics Tools Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Location Analytics Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Location Analytics Tools Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Location Analytics Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Location Analytics Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

Continued



