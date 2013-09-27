Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Location-based Service (LBS) Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Location-based Service (LBS) market in China to grow at a CAGR of 25.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile broadband. The LBS market in China has also been witnessing the growing use of mobile LBS. However, the increasing concern over privacy of the users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Location-based Service (LBS) Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Digu.com, Jiepang Api, Qieke.com, and Kaikai.com.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bafang, Baidu Inc., Guantu, Maopao Community, NetEase Inc., PDAger Technology, Sifang, Sina Corp., Telenav Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tiros Technology, VLD, and Weibo.com.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142867/location-based-service-lbs-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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