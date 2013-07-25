Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Location-based Service Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Location-based Service market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 24.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of location-enabled smartphones and tablets. The market has also been witnessing an increasing use of location-based services across industries. However, increasing concern for data privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Location-based Service Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Location-based Service market in the North American landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Foursquare Labs Inc., Navteq Corp., TeleNav Inc., and TomTom NV.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AdMoove, AT&T Inc., Broadcom Corp., ChalkBoard Pte Ltd., Garmin Inc., Google Inc., Loopt Inc., Placecast, Poynt Corp., Qualcom Inc., Rogers Wireless Inc., SiRF Technology Inc., Skyhook Wireless Inc., TeleCommunication Systems Inc., Telemap Ltd., Telemax Corp., Texas Instrument Inc., and Verizon Communication Inc.



