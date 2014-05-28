Location Based Services (LBS) Market Expected to Reach $39.87 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The report “Location Based Services (LBS) Market (Mapping, Discovery and Infotainment, Location Analytics, Leisure and Social Networking, Location Based Advertising, Augmented Reality and Gaming, Tracking) - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)”, provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by products, services, technologies, applications, regions, and verticals. The report covers all the major sub segments of the LBS market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those segments.



Browse 99 market data tables, 27 figures spread through 212 pages and in-depth TOC on “Location Based Services (LBS) Market”



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This comprehensive coverage of the LBS market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the LBS market in the various verticals and regions.



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Location-based service (LBS) is a solution that stands for applications which integrate geographic locations information with business processes, thus helping in analysis of location information. The location-based information is required in distinct business data sets for relating, comparing, and analyzing relationships in the data. The service also provides an economical alternative to agencies with existing internal GIS resources. As a result of these multidimensional benefits of location information, operators are considering it as an asset, leading to numerous investments being made to extract, use and market it.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the LBS market by type of products: Hardware, Software, and Services; by type of services: Consulting, Managed Services, System Integration, and other services; by type of technologies: Cell Identification (Cell-ID), Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA), Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Hybrid Technology, and Other Technologies; by type of applications: Mapping, Discovery and Infotainment, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Emergency Support and Disaster Management, Leisure and Social Networking, Location-based Advertising, Location-based Games and Augmented Reality, Tracking, and other applications; by verticals: Academia and Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Media and Advertisement, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, and other verticals; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Location Based Services (LBS) Market to grow from $8.12 billion in 2014 to $39.87 billion in 2019. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2015 to 2019.



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