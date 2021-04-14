Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Location-based Virtual Reality Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Location-based Virtual Reality Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

VOID (United States), EXIT Realty (United States), SpaceVR (United States), Survios (United States), Hologate (United States), Zero Latency PTY (Australia), Oculus VR (United States), HTC Vive Tech (Taiwan), Tyffon (United States), IMAX Corp. (Canada),



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Location-based Virtual Reality Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



Location-based Virtual Reality Overview:

Virtual reality is used for computer generated 3D environments which allows the user to interact with alternate reality. Location based VR is also called site activation takes place outside the home such as in movie, mall, park and others. The users wear a head mounted display and the location is designed to enhance the experience further. Location based VR provides the opportunity to interact with other individuals. Moreover, the technology adds value to advertisers with foot traffic and word of mouth from visitors.



The Location-based Virtual Reality Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (VR Arcades, VR Theme Parks, VR Cinemas), Components (Hardware, Software), Equipment (Camera Array, Controller, VR head mounted display), Techniques (Pre render, Six degrees of freedom, Stitching, Three degrees of freedom, Volumetric capture)



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of VR Technology

- Technological Advancements in VR Such as Introduction of 360 Degree Content Due to Development of 3D, 4D and 5D Technology

Market Drivers

- Offerings of Better Entertainment as Compared to Traditional VR

- Lack of High Fidelity while Using VR Headsets at Home

Market Challenges

- Increasing Competition among the Players



Geographically Global Location-based Virtual Reality markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Location-based Virtual Reality markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Location-based Virtual Reality Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Location-based Virtual Reality market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Location-based Virtual Reality Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Location-based Virtual Reality

Chapter 4: Presenting the Location-based Virtual Reality Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Location-based Virtual Reality market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



