Location-based Services: Solutions and Market Opportunities - Latest Market Report

This report package includes the following publications:
Indoor Location Solutions and Services: Challenges, Opportunities & Market Outlook
Vehicle Telematics 2011- 2015
Market Opportunity: Mobile Phone Augmented Reality
Mobile Local Search 2011
Where is the Money in Near Field Communications?
Near Field Communications (NFC) Markets: Challenges, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2016
Market Opportunity: Location-based Services (LBS) Mediation and Federation
End-to-End M2M Fourth Edition
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Radio Frequency ID (RFID) Second Edition
RFID: Challenges and Opportunities
Location-based Service (LBS) Patent Analysis of Telecommunication Systems Inc. (TCS)
Next Generation 9-1-1: Market Opportunities for Location Applications & Services in Personal and Public Safety
The 2011 Ultimate Guide to Location Based Services and Applications
Location as a Service (LaaS)
Google Places vs. Facebook Places
Mobile Proximity and Location Based Advertising within Reach
E911 and NG 911: Expanding Intellectual Property Beyond Emergencies
Google in LBS: Location-based Advertising Patent
RFID in Agriculture
Licensed and Unlicensed Spectrum Applied-Use: A Comparative Analysis
Mobile Wallet: Location-based Commerce and Peer-to-Peer Payments
Peer-to-peer Location-based Mobile Services: Local Social Mobile Applications Beyond the Hype
RFID: Scope, Viability and Company Analysis
The Definitive Guide to RFID
The Definitive Guide to Location-based Services
The Definitive Guide to Personal Area Networks
Wireless Sensor Network Solutions with Case Analysis of Asia Pac Market
Ultra-wideband (UWB): Technology, Applications, and Solutions
Real-time Location Services (RTLS): Applications, Services and Company Analysis
RTLS: Applications, Services and Company Analysis
UWB: Technology, Applications, and Solutions
Wireless Sensor Networks: Solutions and Market Opportunities
Personal Area Networks: Solutions and Market Opportunities
ZigBee: A New Frontier for Low Cost Active RFID
Definitive Guide to Wireless E 9-1-1
Mobile Positioning in GSM Networks
Definitive Guide to Mobile Positioning and Location Management
