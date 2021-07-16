Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Location Intelligence Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Location Intelligence Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

The global Location Intelligence Analytics market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to growth in portable navigation devices, web-mapping services, and smartphone applications across the globe. Location intelligence helps detect risks, patterns, and opportunities for businesses with the help of physical geography, demographics, and data pertaining to the location.



Major Players in This Report Include,

SAS (United States), Esri (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco (United States), IBM (United States), Pitney Bowes (United States), Microsoft (United States), Galigeo (France), Purple (United Kingdom), GeoMoby (Australia)



Market Trends:

- High Adoption due to Location Intelligence Merging with Business Intelligence

- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Streaming



Market Drivers:

- Rising Use of Spatial Data as well as Analytical Tools

- High Adoption of Location-Based Applications Among Consumers

- Upsurging Requirements of Predictive Analytics for Business



Market Opportunities:

- High Demand due to Autonomous Mobility

- Increasing Demand due to Adoption of Advanced Technologies

- Growing Popularity of Social Media for Customer Engagement



The Location Intelligence Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Location Type (Indoor location, Outdoor location), Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding, Data Integration and ETL, Reporting and Visualization, Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis, Others (DBMS and Data storage software))



Location Intelligence Analytics the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Location Intelligence Analytics Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Location Intelligence Analytics markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Location Intelligence Analytics markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Location Intelligence Analytics Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Location Intelligence Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Location Intelligence Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

…………….



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Location Intelligence Analytics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Location Intelligence Analytics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Location Intelligence Analytics market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?



