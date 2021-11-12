Location Intelligence Market Report 2021 : Recent PDF Report : Future Demand Strategies 2027 : Top Key Player – HERE Technologies, MDA Corporation, Navizon, Pitney Bowes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- Location Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market's growth might be inspired through key driving forces in addition to noteworthy improvements, in step with the Location Intelligence examine report. The market research also looks at the possibilities and defects which can probably affect the sector's increase shortly. The number of inner and outside components that affect the sector beneath attention is analyzed the usage of a SWOT evaluation within the global evaluation. Over the forecasted timeframe, the study offers a wide view of demand improvement in phrases of supply and revenue in various worldwide areas.



Major market player included in this report are:

- Autodesk

- HERE Technologies

- MDA Corporation

- Navizon

- Pitney Bowes

- Qualcomm Technologies

- Supermap Software Co., Ltd

- Tibco Software

- Trimble

- Trueposition



The Location Intelligence market has been very well-investigated, and the observation depicts the complete enterprise. The market studies also objectives to benefit a thorough understanding of the worldwide market area, as well as the monetary tendencies and industrial records of the predominant producers. Expert steering is also included in the study to assist clients to establish implementation plans and make informed choices. The essential factors impacting the worldwide enterprise's evolution are examined in this examination document, which incorporates an evaluation of historical information and the identification of noteworthy styles.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

- Workforce Management

- Asset Management

- Facility Management

- Risk Management

- Remote Monitoring

- Sales & Marketing Optimization

- Customer management

- Others



By Service:

- Consulting

- System Integration

- Others



By Vertical:

- Retail and Consumer Goods

- Government & Defense

- Manufacturing & Industrial

- Transportation & Logistics

- BFSI

- IT & Telecom

- Utilities & Energy

- Media & Entertainment



In terms of local, economic, and countrywide markets, these studies look at evaluates the quantity and scope of the sectors below examination. In this analytical take look, the quantitative evaluation of the worldwide Location Intelligence zone is in short discussed. Market variables along with growth opportunities, triggers, restraints, growing and destiny traits, and predicted modifications are tested to take benefit of the present-day climate and outside the country of the industry.



Regional Scenario

Economic, social, political, criminal, and technical restraints, in addition to emerging enterprise tendencies, are used to analyze the consumer boom. According to the records, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East, and Africa are a number of the fastest-developing regions within the international market. In addition to segmentation, the report is organized into an area-by-way-of-place exam. The geographical analysis identifies key regions and international locations that account for a sizable revenue proportion of the Location Intelligence marketplace. The research facilitates an estimate of how each market will perform, in addition, to uncovering new markets which might be fast developing.



Competitive Outlook

The monetary state of affairs of the enterprise is depicted in the commercial enterprise evaluation's designated research. A market percentage and opposition index analysis are blanketed in the international Location Intelligence market look at to assist examine the contribution of the leading businesses to the arena. This film investigates the industry's present macroeconomic trends. The observation makes a specialty of precise facts and gifts essential changes within the lives of location-crucial carrier providers.

North America is the leading region in terms of market revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to better connectivity, robust IT infrastructure and rapid adoption of technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate during forecast period, due to increasing number of service providers in the region complemented with rising penetration of smartphones in the region.



Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

4 Value Chain of the Location Intelligence Market

5 Global Location Intelligence Market-Segmentation by Type

6 Global Location Intelligence Market-Segmentation by Application

7 Global Location Intelligence Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

9 Global Location Intelligence Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 Future Forecast of the Global Location Intelligence Market from 2021-2027

11 Appendix

Continued….



