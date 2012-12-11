LocationsPRO Releases Ultimate Filming Locations Guide App for iPhone

West Sussex, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- LocationsPro recently announced the release of their new app for the iPhone, Filming Locations - The WorldWide Guide. This app, according to David Greaves, representative for Locations Pro, helps travelers discover where their favourite films were shot and find which movies were filmed in the vicinity. Says Graves, "If you're on holiday or just visiting a city, you can use the app to uncover the different filming locations around you. It is the perfect guide for any movie lover who is on holiday or vacation or just wants to know what movies might have been filmed near their home cities."



Graves insists this new app is "the very best movie and travel app you will find in the App Store." He continues to explain that the app contains 69,000 geocoded (mapped) filming locations worldwide linked to over 100,000 movies in over 100 countries. In the USA alone, there are over 22,000 movie locations, while England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man and the Isle of Wight contain over 8,000 geocoded film locations. Wherever you are in the world, you can search over 100,000 movies for their filming locations." The app, utilizes what Graves says is the world's foremost resource; the LocationsPRO database to find filming locations for the greatest movies of all time. Says Graves, "With a movie page that shows a list of locations used in that particular movie, a location page to see a list of movies filmed in a particular location and a movie map for each move, this app provides a unique perspective while traveling."



When utilizing this new app for the iPhone, the user can input a location, town or zip code for information or utilize the map search that updates as you move around the map. Additionally, the user can share with their friends on Facebook and Twitter. Filming Locations App also allows those filming a movie to add their information to the database, too.



Graves continues, "Whether you are travelling in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris or any town or city across the globe, the Filming Locations app will uncover film information from any location. This makes your traveling more personal, allowing you to connect with the locations on a different level."



The app is available for download in the iPhone App Store.



About LocationsPRO:

With over 10 years experience in the filming locations business, LocationsPRO has 30 years of combined experience in the tv and movie business, making the app a product of that experience. LocationsPRO partners with movie and travel-related businesses to bring the most up-to-date information to their apps.