Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Product Synopsis: Canadean's ""L'Occitane International S.A.: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape

Canadean's ""L'Occitane International S.A.: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""L'Occitane International S.A.""



Canadean's ""L'Occitane International S.A.: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""L'Occitane International S.A."" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, mergers & acquisitions, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""L'Occitane International S.A.""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

LOccitane International S.A. (LOccitane) is a manufacturer and distributor of cosmetic products, based in Luxembourg. The company offers skincare, body care, fragrances, toiletries and hair care products. These products are offered under the brand name, L'Occitane. Also, the company offers its products through intermediates such as airline companies and hotels. It provides its products through distributors, wholesalers, television show channels and travel retailers. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its stores and website. It operates through 1,828 retail location spread across 80 countries, worldwide. LOccitane is headquartered in Geneva, Luxembourg."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/l'occitane-international-s-a-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report-report-537658