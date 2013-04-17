Loch Lomond Arms Hotel Offers Charming Private Wedding Venue

Luss, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- A wedding at Loch Lomond makes a great wedding destination, for all involved. From the bride and groom, down to every wedding guest, everyone enjoys the beauty and draw of Loch Lomond.



Situated in the Loch Lomond National Park, within the charming historic Scottish village of Luss, is the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel. It is a charming, lovely 18th century inn fully equipped with all the modern conveniences of a modern hotel. The hotel boasts fourteen cozy, individually appointed rooms, as well as a restaurant and bar. It also boasts of Inchconnachan, the special wedding suite that sits adjacent to the hotel in a private garden. Its lovely facilities can accommodate around a hundred guests, and its event team and wedding planner can handle all the details to coordinate with local businesses. Your every wish can come true at Inchconnachan.



Along with the wedding suite, you or your guests can rent the entire hotel, all fourteen rooms. Doing so ensures a grand time will be had by all, and the charms of the village of Luss can be enjoyed the next day. Strolling along the streets you can enjoy the restored historic cottages as well as good, hearty meals at one of the local pubs and inns. You could also stop and see a bagpipe works, and the actual shop of a kiltmaker.



Another thing to remember is that the old Luss Church is a short walk from the loch and from Inchconnachan. So you and your guests can walk from the ceremony to the loch, have some gorgeous wedding photos taken, and walk to the hotel to continue the celebration. Everything works together, when having Loch Lomond Weddings , to ensure you have the romantic wedding of your dreams.



The Loch Lomond Arms Hotel

Main Road

Luss

G83 8NY

Tel: +44 (0) 1436 860420

URL: http://www.lochlomondarmshotel.com/