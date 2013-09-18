Lock and Tech USA Announces Special Offers on All Services in New York City

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Lock and Tech USA, one of New York’s most celebrated locksmith, security and handyman services company is announcing special rates for all of their professional services throughout the month of September. These special offers include deeply discounted rates for professional security services such as CCTV system installations and repair, residential and commercial locksmith services (including lock changes and lock installations), handyman and home renovation services and much more. Lock and Tech USA invites both new and existing customers to take advantage of this special, limited time offer by contacting them via their award winning website at www.lockandtech.com , calling them at (877) 715-6252 or by visiting one of their many locations throughout New York City.



Aside from complete Handyman services, security and alarm system services and locksmith services, they have recently announced the expansion of their home maintenance department which includes complete plumbing services as well as certified electrician services. While these services have been provided by Lock and Tech to customers for a long time, they have recently expanded their service areas and now offer these type of services to customers located throughout New York City including Staten Island and The Bronx.



“With our expanded service areas and additional home and office maintenance services, we are continuing our mission to become a full, all in one service company that offers both homeowners as well as business owners everything they need to ensure the proper maintenance and security of their home or business” explains V. Baglivio, Lock and Tech USA’s office manager. “We are proud to offer professional services around the clock, 24 hours a day and are excited by the great feedback we constantly receive from our customers regarding the new services”.



Lock and Tech USA have also been focused on providing all of their employees professional training in all of todays most advanced security and maintenance technologies. Their flagship store, located at 1619 MacDonald Avenue in Brooklyn now boasts top of the line auto key duplication facilities and they are able to cut or duplicate any type of car key including VAT system keys and laser cut keys as well as program and code vehicle keys for all car makes and models. Additionally they offer complete Locksmith services throughout New York City via mobile locksmith units and licensed locksmith technicians that are available 24 hours a day. They are bonded and insured and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their services and products.



About Lock and Tech USA

Lock and Tech USA provides complete locksmith, security systems, handyman and maintenance services throughout NY. The company has many local authorized key duplication centers throughout the New York area that offer key duplication services and other security related products as well as a flagship retail store in Brooklyn, NY. Lock and Tech USA’s mobile services are provided via mobile service vehicles that are available to assist you at any time. Call (877) 715-6252 or visit lockandtech.com for immediate service in your local area.



Contact:

Vincent Baglivio

Lock and Tech USA

1619 MacDonald Avenue

Brooklyn NY 11230

service@lockandtech.com

http://www.lockandtech.com