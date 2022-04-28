Lockhead Martin Looking at UK for 2,300 Aerospace Manufacturing Jobs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- Lockhead Martin is one of the largest defence contractors in the world, employing around 100,000 people globally. It has now been revealed that the contractor is exploring a space in the UK that could potentially generate more than 2,000 aerospace manufacturing jobs. Specifically, Lockhead is looking at the North East of England, where it would make a £50 million investment if the move does go ahead. The UK and Europe regional director of the business has outlined how it is focused on helping to nurture growth in the UK, in particular when it comes to establishing it as one of the "most prosperous and capable space sectors in the world." There are many reasons why Lockhead Martin is looking at the North East of England, and why it is such a good prospect for this kind of investment. These include the strong manufacturing heritage in this part of England, as well as the reputation for quality output and the skilled nature of the local workforce.



The move by Lockhead Martin could generate many welcome manufacturing jobs in England's North East, something that DSJ Global is keen to see happen. As a leading specialist in end-to-end supply chain hiring, DSJ Global is always focused on the latest developments that could create opportunities for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm's expertise extends to many different connected areas of recruitment, including technical operations and procurement - the team are experts and operate with deep sector insight. DSJ Global also has extensive resources to support individuals as well as a broad spectrum of enterprises, from startups to international brands. These include a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts with hiring managers nationwide - and globally. The team is able to use a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help ensure that any hiring goals can be achieved.



Established in 2004, DSJ Global has provided a wealth of support to those in manufacturing jobs, as well as organisations keen to fill these roles. The firm operates across the UK, including in all major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham, and the British team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. This combination of nationwide and global reach is powerful and gives the firm a robust competitive advantage. DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the support that the firm is able to provide globally is the quality of the internal team, which receives regular nurturing and investment. Consultants at DSJ Global work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are consistently trained. As well as manufacturing jobs there are many other roles available through DSJ Global today, including Senior Manager [Supply Chain], Senior Biotech Manufacturing Associate and Production Manager.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



