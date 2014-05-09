Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (LM Aero) designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced military aircraft including air mobility, combat, and reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft. It involves in key programs such as C-130J Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and T-50 Golden Eagle. The company also provides unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. In addition, the company offers modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MMRO) services including system integration, sustainment, support and upgrade for the aircraft. The company's key programs include C-5M Super Galaxy, F-2, F35 Lightning II, P-3 Orion and U-2 Dragon Lady. It manages its business operations in Palmdale, California; Marietta, Georgia; Greenville, South Carolina; Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas; and Montreal, Canada. The company operates as a major business unit of Lockheed Martin Corporation. LM aero is headquartered in Texas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company



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