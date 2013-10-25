Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lockheed Martin Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Lockheed Martin Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Lockheed Martin Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Lockheed Martin Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Lockheed Martin Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin) is a provider of advanced technology systems and products for defense, civil and commercial applications. The company offers a wide range of management, technical, engineering, scientific, logistics and information services. Its product portfolio includes military aircraft, airlifter, ground vehicles, missiles and guided weapons, radar systems, sensors, unmanned systems, and naval systems, among others. It offers services to support and upgrade military aircraft, cyber security, ground vehicles, missile defense systems, satellites and space transportation systems. The company is a leading provider of IT services, systems integration and training to the US government. Lockheed Martin is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Corporation



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