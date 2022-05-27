Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Lockheed Martin Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Lockheed Martin directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bethesda, MD based Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. Lockheed Martin Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $65.39 billion in 2020 to $67.04 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income declined from $6.83 billion in 2020 to $6.31 billion in 2021.



On March 16, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Defense will request 61 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned. Bloomberg reported that the proposed reduction follows the "flawed execution of a crucial upgrade of [the F-35's] software and hardware capabilities that's estimated to cost $14 billion."



Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) declined from $479.99 per share on March 07, 2022, to $411.36 per share on March 16, 2022.



