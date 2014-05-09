Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training (MST) provides systems engineering, complex program management, software development, training and simulation technologies, and supply chain solutions and logistics for security, civil and commercial markets across the world. Its key products include ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS); and unmanned systems and technologies. The company offers its products and services primarily to the US Navy, and various government agencies of the US and other nations. It also serves commercial and other customers. The company operates as one of the five business segments of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company. MST is headquartered in Washington, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154156/lockheed-martin-mission-systems-and-training-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###