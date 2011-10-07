Locksmith Company Offers Wide Variety of Helpful Services

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2011 -- As anybody who has been locked out of their home or vehicle knows all too well, there is nothing quite like the sinking feeling of realizing that the door is locked with the key either inside or missing, and until help arrives, there is no way to get in.



A Cary locksmith company has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of lock and key-related services. Apex Lock and Key recently launched a new website that details the many quality services it provides its customers.



Based in Apex, North Carolina, Apex Lock and Key serves Cary, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Fuquay Varina, and the greater Raleigh area.



“Apex Lock and Key provides Lock Out services for all your different needs,” it explained on the website, adding that it has been in business for over 10 years.



“Our team of licensed locksmiths are fully trained and have years of combined experience to help you get access to your property. Our Lock Out techniques will ensure there is no damage to the vehicle, house or business.”



The Apex Locksmith company also provides rekeying services. As the website noted, customers may need new keys for a variety of reasons, from moving into a new home to being recently divorced, or managing apartments or rental properties and needing a fresh set of keys for a new tenant.



No matter the circumstances, Apex Lock and Key can help by sending its mobile locksmith business directly to the customer’s home to rekey all of the locks. This helps ensure that the customer is the only one who has the keys to the locks on the home.



Need a Cary, Raleigh, or Holly Springs locksmith to help with a business? Apex Lock and Key can install just about any type of commercial hardware that a company needs, including emergency exit devices, master key systems, deadbolt installations, peep holes, and much more.



As the website noted, Apex Lock and Key also strives to give back to the community. The company offers discounts for military, police, fire, EMS, teachers, students, and seniors. The website also features a “coupon” section that customers may click on at any time to see what specials are currently being offered.



“We strive for 100% customer satisfaction,” it said on the website. “Our Team of Professional locksmiths have been Awarded Angie's List Super Service Award for 2009 and 2010 is testimony to our ‘Customer First’ mentality.”



For more information about Apex Lock and Key, please visit http://www.apexlockandkey.com