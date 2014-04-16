Bureau of Security and Investigative Services requires all locksmith companies to get a license.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Home security is essential in setting a house an impervious fortress. Most home security systems are designed to detect intrusion and sends alarm directly to home owners or cops. Some security systems are highly advanced making homes virtually impenetrable for burglar. But what happens if home security system fails or keys were lost? Don’t call the locksmith companies just yet.



According to FBI, every 15 seconds, a burglar breaks into a home in the United States, steals an average $1,725 worth of property and robs the people who have been peacefully living in their homes for years. If homes are found impassable, burglars will try to damage the security systems and will post as locksmiths. They will overcharge the services telling consumers it must be drilled open tampering the whole security system.



There are ways to know if locksmith companies are authentic. One is to check for locksmith license.



Locksmith License



Locksmith License is given to individual, companies or corporation that installs, repairs, opens or modifies locks, or that originates keys for locks.



In order to obtain the company license, each individual applicant, partner, or corporate officer must undergo a criminal history background check through the California Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation to be evaluated on an individual basis. This process ensures all applying bodies have no felonious affiliation whatsoever. The process requires submission of the application for licensure along with a $75 application and license fee, two recent passport-quality photographs, a locksmith Company Live Scan form signed by the Live Scan operator, a $32 DOJ fingerprint processing fee, $17 FBI fingerprinting processing fee and Live Scan site processing fee. License under a fictitious business name requires application with certified copy of the fictitious business name statement filled by the County Clerk.



In some county, licensed locksmiths are required to show their license prior to performing services to guarantee suspecting consumers.



Locksmith Education



To become a licensed locksmith, applicants must complete a 48 hour basic locksmith course like the one Associated Locksmiths of America offers, attend an approved locksmith trade school including a specific curriculum consisting of approximately 600 hours of class time or work for a licensed lock shop for one year full-time.



To maintain a Locksmith license businesses also need to complete continuing education units every year. Continuing Education Courses requires Locksmiths to take a total of sixteen hours of continuing education every two years. In the first year, seven hours must be in a subject matter that relates to locksmithing, and one hour must cover ethics. In the second year, eight hours in a subject matter that relates to locksmithing. Following the initial registration period, Qualified Managers may take a one hour course devoted to changes in laws and rules applicable to the security industry, as a substitute for the ethics requirement.



Lastly, consumer may opt to get a second quote to check prices are comparable. Authentic locksmith companies have comparable locksmith service fees. If the service is beyond acceptable price, make some research or check the business with BSIS.



About Locksmiths Hub

If you want to hire a locksmith, you can get the details of the locksmiths located in the neighborhood from the Locksmith HUB. The Locksmith HUB works by a simple logic of network. The locksmiths are associated as a part of the network. The customers can contact them with a simple search on the internet. The locksmiths in the specific neighborhood are listed in the hub under the name of the states. So, you need to choose the state you are currently in or the state where the problem is addressed and a locksmith is required to solve the issue.