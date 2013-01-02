Locksmith Solution, Melbourne Offers 24 Hours Locksmith Service

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Relatively new in the Melbourne area, Louie Demetriou has been a certified locksmith for over 20 years. “A little old lady down the street needing a lock replaced we have the experience and knowledge to do it right the first time, every time,” said Heather Grant, Marketing Consultant. From a standard keyed locks to advanced electronic systems, Locksmith Solutions stays updated and connected with the latest trends and technologies, including keyless remotes and commercial lock management.



“Locks are only a portion of the services we offer. We also do safes, video surveillance systems and security storage. Of course, we can open a lock for you if you are locked out of the house or your car as well,” Grant continued. Locksmith Solutions Melbourne offers a 24 hours a day, seven days a week service for emergencies, and they do it at a reasonable price. Grant spoke to a customer of Locksmith Solution who has this to say; “they got to us very quickly when we were stuck outside our house and fixed the problem in no time, a very professional service with a great price”.



Grant the marketing representative for Locksmith Solution says “Our goal is to get you back into your home or back on the road as quickly as possible.”



For additional information on Locksmith Solutions and their services, visit their website at http://locksmithsolutions.com.au or call 0400 599 431 for 24 hour service.



Contact:

Company Name: Locksmith Solutions

Website: http://locksmithsolutions.com.au

Contact: Heather Grant

Email: heather@searchmg.com.au

Phone: 0400 599 431