Locksmith West Palm Beach Celebrates 15 Years Serving Southeast Florida

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Locksmith West Palm Beach, a full-service lock-and-key business, is celebrating a decade and a-half meeting the needs of south Florida residents with a brand-new website that offers the latest information about leading security options.



The website features “DIY” information for consumers who are handy (or aspire to be) and photos with descriptions of items available to increase consumer and business security. The website ourlocksmith.net reinforces the services and products that the locksmith has offered since 1997: emergency door opening; installation of dead bolts, door knobs, transponders, store front door hardware, door closers, peepholes, childproof locks and buzzer systems; duplicate keying; and hardware repair, among many other services and products.



Locksmith Coral Springs is another of the eight locations in south Florida that ourlocksmith.net showcases through its website. All locations offer low rates and senior discounts. The locksmith’s trucks carry all the hardware needed for residential, commercial or auto lock repairs. The locksmith team is knowledgeable in all phases of the locksmith business. The team is available seven days a week 24 hours a day every day of the year and can typically be on the scene very shortly after a call comes in with an urgent or emergency need. Other locations include Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Greenacres, Lake Worth and Pompano Beach.



Over the past 15 years, south Florida residents have come to think of the locksmith as “our locksmith.” The locksmith team provides unparalleled service at the most affordable prices. The family-owned business likes to promote the fact that its locksmiths are “often imitated, never equaled.”



Not only are these locksmiths unequaled, they are completely trustworthy, too. Consumers discover when they read the news that this is not always the case. Consider this headline: “Retired Locksmith, Sells NYC Master Keys On eBay.” In New Jersey, a locksmith sold (online) a set of keys to New York City infrastructure sites, which is unethical and dangerous. With ourlocksmith.net, south Florida residents never have to worry about the honesty and integrity of the professionals on staff.



About ourlocksmith.net

This family-owned business is celebrating 15 years of service. Since 1997 the company has been serving the southeast Florida area with low rates and additional discounts to seniors. The business, with eight locations, offers 24-hour, around-the-clock service for residential, commercial and automobile lockouts, lost keys and rekeying as well as quality hardware at discount prices. For more information, please visit http://ourlocksmith.net