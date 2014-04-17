Locksmiths in Cardiff Launch New Emergency Locked out Service

Cardiff, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Lock Logic, a mobile locksmiths based in Cardiff, have launched a new emergency locked out service which helps people gain entry to their premises when a lock is broken or keys have been lost.



Upon receiving an emergency call out, the locksmith aims to get to the destination within the hour. A drill is only used to open a lock if absolutely necessary, with non-destructive entry techniques used whenever possible to minimise damage and costs. If new keys are required, the company can also provide on-site key cutting.



The director and locksmith of lockLogic.co.uk is highly trained in the art of lock picking for all types of door locks. He said, “With so many people on the move to meet various commitments, jammed locks and lost keys can cause significant problems. They aim to gain entry quickly and for an affordable cost, allowing people to get on with their day.”



The new addition to Lock Logic’s services is in line with the company’s aim to expand what they offer and meet the needs of more customers. Lock Logic also provide lock fitting, repair and replacement services for all types of home, business and outbuilding doors.



About Lock Logic

Lock Logic (http://www.locklogic.co.uk) is a mobile locksmiths based at 3 Lytham Grove, Cardiff CF3 OLU.UK The company provide lock fitting and repairs, security assessments and an emergency locked out service to homes and businesses in Cardiff and the surrounding areas.



Contact Details

Mark Farley

mark@locklogic.co.uk

Tel: 029 2079 2029

http://www.locklogic.co.uk