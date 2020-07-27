Locktight Impact Windows & Doors Offers Free Business Consultations in Fort Lauderdale

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Locktight impact windows and doors of Fort Lauderdale is going to be offering free consultations for hurricane windows options throughout South Florida. The free consultation is different as it also focuses on payment flexibility rather than the remodeling side. Most property owners are aware of the need to upgrade but may be hesitant because of costs. Flexible financing options allow property owners to upgrade and not pay or put any money down for a year.



"It's never been more affordable to upgrade to impact windows and doors in Fort Lauderdale. It's not that they are cheaper, but because of these financing options, homeowners have a great opportunity to add these features and need to take advantage. We are excited about the options available including people being able to pay low monthly payments because it gives your property immediate value and also helps you to save on energy costs without having to cover upfront or aggressive monthly payments." Locktight Impact Windows & Doors Representative



The company is also offering consultations for business owners who want to upgrade their properties. While the coronavirus has created a major impact on small businesses, property owners have in some cases utilized this time to upgrade their buildings as far as roofing, plumbing, the landscape and also the windows. The shutdown gave property owners time to make these changes, not just because of hurricane season, but also because of the hopeful and potential push businesses will get towards the end of 2020.



"Yes, you'll want hurricane windows for your home or business in Fort Lauderdale before storm season gets here but with the shutdown, you finally have time to get this done and with the financing options, now it makes even more sense financially. That, along with saving money should be more than enough to motivate you to at the very least pick up the phone and get your free consultation so that you know what to expect and what your options are for your property."



Locktight Impact Windows & Doors has been in business for years, serving the tri-county area of South Florida and specializes in affordable hurricane window options for businesses and residences. Feel free to contact our team to learn more about the options available to you for upgrading your property.