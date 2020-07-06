LockTight Offers Free Consultation for Fort Lauderdale Impact Windows

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- LockTight Impact Windows will be offering free consultations to residents in Fort Lauderdale and throughout South Florida as they look for affordable options to upgrade their homes in preparation of hurricane season. The company, which is based in Davie, is working with home and business owners to improve properties before the storm season hits. The free consultation will include information on different options as well as flexible payment options.



"It's very difficult for people to talk about upgrading their home right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are flexible financing options that will give you a major advantage as you look for new options and upgrades to make. This includes no money down, low monthly payments, free consultations and even not paying anything for an entire year. If you want impact windows and doors for your Fort Lauderdale home, it's never been easier to get them or more affordable." LockTight Representative



The company will provide the information via their site for scheduling the free call and consultation regarding upgrading impact windows for homes and businesses. If anyone has questions regarding the options available, they can get more information from the site or by calling the company directly for additional information and assistance.



About LockTight Impact Windows and Doors

LockTight Impact Windows and Doors has severed the Fort Lauderdale and South Florida area for years. We pride ourselves in being able to provide our clients with the best information and deals so that they can save money and be prepared for storm season. Feel free to call us today if you are ready to get the information and learn more about your options for homes and businesses.



