Loco Windows and Fascias Offer Discounts to Upgrade Doors and Windows in Derby in a Move to Save Energy

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Derby has recorded the one of the highest amount of power consumption during the past winters. A major research done by the Derby power department has revealed that power consumption during the winter increases due to excessive heating of the homes. This excessive heating is accounted for the fact that most homes have windows and doors with gapes in the frames. The cold air enters the house through these cracks and hence makes the rooms cold in spite of continuous heating.



In a major move to reduce the consumption of energy in Derby homes during the cold winter, Loco Windows and Fascias have announced the biggest philanthropic move of the year. The company will offer discounts to upgrade windows and doors in all derby homes and offer free services to homes belonging to the old people and charity homes.



For poorer homes, the company will install Derby double-glazing to the older windows. This is a very economical way to keep the homes warm during the cold and acts as a replacement for more expensive insulations like cavity wills and loft insulations. Schools will also be upgraded with double glazing to keep out the noise outside the school as well as the classroom.



As for the richer homes top quality upvc derby doors and windows will be offered at a much lower price than it is available at the market. Being one of the leading companies all top brands are easily available on request. The Rehau range of windows with the energy saving planitherm glass is also available on a heavy discount.



With the high amount of rainfall and low precipitation, the unplasticised upvc doors and windows are highly recommended. This material is environment friendly and hence widely used in homes around the globe. To get more information please visit http://www.locowindowsfascias.co.uk/



About locowindowsfascias.co.uk

Loco windows and fascias is a company that creates classy and durable windows, conservatories and fascias. The company offers services in and around London.



