Loft Conversions from Space Developments Help Homeowners Increase Their Property Values

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2012 -- The UK’s sluggish housing market and volatile economy have left many families who are in need of additional living space at a standstill, unable to sell their current homes in order upgrade to larger, more suitable ones.



Fortunately, many homeowners have the ability get the extra space they need with loft conversions and extensions, which not only provide them with the spare room they require, but also add value to their properties.



In fact, according to the 2012 HSBC Home Improvement Survey, valuation experts say loft conversions are the best way to improve a property’s value, adding an average of more than £16,000 to a property’s price. Additionally, the Survey showed that room extensions can add an average of £15,665 to a property’s value.



But finding a qualified and reliable home improvement specialist can be a daunting and time consuming task.



Offering first-class personal and professional home enhancement services, Hertfordshire-based company Space Developments specializes in loft conversions and extensions. With more than 20 years of experience, the company continues to impress homeowners throughout North, North West and West London with their extensive list of services and thoroughness with home projects, from design through completion. Additionally, Space Developments prides themselves on offering highly competitive pricing, with no hidden fees.



Whether planning extensions West London or loft conversions, Space Developments assists homeowners throughout the entire process, from selecting and collaborating with an experienced architect to working with the local authority to attain the proper planning permits.



And as a way of maintaining their high level of service, for large development such as extensions and loft conversions, Space Development only takes on one contract at a time.



According to the company, “Your home is the biggest investment you are likely to make in your lifetime. So when it comes to making improvements to it, you need a company that you like and trust. With years of experience and an outstanding work ethic, we are here to help.”



In addition to extensions North London and loft conversions, Space Developments also provide a host of property management services, from fixing a leaky roof and fitting a new floor to installing a new kitchen and carpentry work.



For more information, visit http://www.Space-Developments.co.uk



About Space Developments

With more than 20 years of experience, Space Developments offers first-class personal and professional home enhancement services, including extensions, loft conversions and property management. Providing service to homeowners throughout North, North West and West London, the company prides themselves on featuring highly competitive pricing, with no hidden fees.