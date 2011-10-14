Log Cabin Holidays in the UK Prices Frozen for 2012 Breaks

Milton Keynes, Bucks -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2011 -- It has been a tough couple of years and holidays can be one of the first luxuries that are dumped by the wayside when money is tight. There is however some very good news for the holidaymaker looking to book their 2012 holidays or breaks early……. the prices of the holidayparkhols log cabin holidays have been frozen across the UK.



With competition increasing and more places than ever before to stay the log cabins have fast become one of the leading holiday accommodation options. Holidaymakers are enjoying exploring new holiday destinations closer to home and this has led to the boom in people looking for quality and affordable holidays in the UK. The log cabin holidays in 2012 will be once again be popular and like in 2011 some of the leading retreats will become fully booked. Find out more here:- http://blog.holidayparkhols.co.uk



Now is the time to act and get your holiday booked, and Holidayparkhols have hundreds of log cabins across the UK and the cost of the holidays and breaks have been frozen at the 2011 prices.



Mark Roberts the Holidayparkhols marketing manager stated:-



“With more people than ever before feeling the pinch financial a holiday can be regarded as a luxury item. However, the last 2 years have shown more people are looking to enjoy shorter breaks or holidays closer to their homes, and thus reducing the cost of the holidays.”



He went on to say:-



“2012 will be another tough year for the consumer with the rising cost of ever day living and this is why the Holidayparkhols prices have been frozen on many of the log cabin accommodations. This in turn ensures customers can still get a great break and at an affordable price. We all know that a holiday is important and now there really is a choice that everyone can enjoy”



In order for the consumer to guarantee the price freeze the holidays must be booked before the 31 October 2011, with low deposits, a down payment is only required to reserve a holiday. By booking early there is the pick of the accommodation including the impressive log cabins with hot tubs throughout all the 245 park locations across the UK. Discover more log cabin holidays @ http://www.holidayparkhols.co.uk