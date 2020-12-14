Log Management Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials: IBM, Micro Focus, Rapid7

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Log Management Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Log management is an umbrella term that describes all the activities and processes used to generate, collect, centralize, parse, transmit, store, archive, and dispose of massive volumes of computer-generated log data. These tools are used to handle all the logs generated by apps, systems, networks, software, or users, and deal with them in any way that best suits the needs of an enterprise or organization. Log management is a popular topic not only among system administrators and SecOps but also among developers. This is because the use of logs for security, performance enhancement or just troubleshooting purposes is widespread across many IT segments and job roles.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Rapid7 (United States), RSA Security LLC. (United States), Solarwinds (United States), Alert Logic (United States), Mcafee (United States), Manageengine (United States), Sumo Logic (United States), Blackstratus (United States), Graylog (Germany), Splunk Technology (United States) and Logrhythm (United States)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Network Devices Is Driving the Market

- Stringent Security Compliances and Government Regulations



Market Trend

- The Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Solutions



Restraints

- Lack of Standard Log Format Is Restraining the Market

- Availability of Open-Source and Free Log Management Solutions May Hinder the Growth of the Market



Opportunities

- Increase in Need of Business Intelligence Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Challenges

- Management of a Huge Amount of Data

- Lack of a Standard Log Format



Log ManagementMarket Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

The Log Management is segmented by following Product Types:

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT and ITES, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Telecom, Others), Component (Solution, Services {Professional Services, Managed Service})

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Log Management Market:

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Log ManagementMarket Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.