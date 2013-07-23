Logan Inn Announces That Their Clam Bake Is Back This Summer 2013

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The Logan Inn, home to some of the most charming New Hope, PA restaurants, is pleased to announce that their famous clam bake is back. The clam bake takes place every Thursday from 5pm-9pm, and guests’ appetites will surely be rendered satisfied with this great and delicious once a week event.



New Hope, PA is the perfect place to visit for dinner and drinks after a long day at work. This quant little town is loaded with restaurants, hotels, cafes, shopping, antiques, and art galleries. New Hope, PA is a historic town rich with history and is a perfect place to visit for the history buff.



The Logan Inn, also recognized as one of the most historic and beautiful New Hope, PA hotels, is centrally located on Main Street and offers beautiful inside dining, or top rated outdoor dining. Patrons can sit and relax on the Logan Inn’s award winning outdoor patio, which is properly equipped for every season. They have fans to keep the breeze going in the warmer months, and heaters perfectly located everywhere for the cooler months.



The Logan Inn also offers live music on their outdoor patio, making for a relaxing and beautiful environment. The clam bake costs $30 and features a wide range of delicious foods including lobsters, clams, mussels, Andouille sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, potatoes, and corn. The clam bake coupled with the Logan Inn’s famous bar makes the perfect combination for anyone on a warm summer Thursday night, on Main Street, in historic New Hope.



The Logan Inn also offers sixteen rooms as part of their inn. Each room is beautifully decorated in colonial décor but still with modern amenities. They offer three different types of rooms including standard, premium, and deluxe. Each type room offers a different size, from smaller and cozy, to spacious and lavish. Established in 1727, this restaurant and inn are sure to please and impress everyone with its award winning food, bar, and Inn. To hear more about the Logan Inn, their restaurants, lodging options, and more, please visit their website, or give them a call today.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com.