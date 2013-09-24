Logan Inn Now Offering Online Purchase of Gift Cards

New Hpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Logan Inn, a quaint bed and breakfast in New Hope, PA, is pleased to announce that they are now offering the option to purchase gift cards online. This option makes it more convenient than ever to purchase a Logan Inn gift card as a gift for someone. A gift card makes the perfect gift for a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or just to say “thank you.”



Logan Inn gift cards are available in denominations of $50.00, $100.00, $200.00, $250.00, and $500.00. The gift card can be used towards the Logan Inn, Nikolas, or Logan Terrance. New Hope, PA is rich in history and filled with plenty of historic and scenic tours. The New Hope & Ivyland Railroad is a beautiful scenic tour of the rolling hills of Bucks County on a historic steam railroad. New hope also offers the Bucks County Riverboat Company public cruises and private charters. These cruises can offer cocktails, be catered, and offer both heat and air conditioning. New Hope also offers their famous Ghost Tours. Halloween is just around the corner and this is the most popular time for New Hope’s Ghost Tours.



New Hope, PA has so much to offer and Logan Inn is centrally located right in the middle of everything. Logan Inn offers spacious guest rooms and a variety of menu items and bar specials. This New Hope Inn also offers an outdoor dining patio that is like no other. This outdoor dining space can be used all year round as they offer fans for the warmer months and heaters for the cooler months.



A Logan Inn gift card makes the perfect gift for anyone, for any occasion. Stop by Logan Inn today to purchase a gift card at the front desk, or go online to conveniently purchase a gift card with a choice of 5 denominations available. A visit to New Hope, Bucks County this fall will make the perfect weekend getaway. Enjoy the changing leaves on the New Hope Railroad, then eat and stay at the historic Logan Inn.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com.