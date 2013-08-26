Logan Inn's Nikolas Earns Wine Spectator's 2013 Award of Excellence

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Logan Inn, one of the best restaurants in Bucks County, PA, is excited to announce that Nikolas has been awarded the Wine Spectator’s 2013 Award of Excellence. The winners of these years’ awards are featured on Wine Spectators website and will also be featured in their August 31 issue.



Logan Inn is perfectly situated in the middle of Main Street in downtown New Hope, PA. New Hope is located in the famous and historical Bucks County, PA. People travel far and wide to visit this quaint little town that is known for it’s famous artist galleries and amazing restaurants. Logan Inn features one of the largest outdoor dining spaces in New Hope. During the summer months, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, New hope features “Friday Night Fireworks”. This spectacular firework display can be seen from the river at 9:30 pm. This makes for a perfect excuse to visit Logan Inn’s Nikolas or Logan Terrace for dinner and drinks, followed by the fireworks display and a walk around town.



Logan Terrace also features Belgian Beer Wednesdays from 5pm-7pm. Certain appetizers and all Belgian Beers are half price, premium drinks are $4.00 and glasses of wine are $6.00. Logan Terrace is a relaxed atmosphere that is perfect for after work drinks, a casual dining experience, and the beginning to a fun night on the town. Nikolas is a fine-dining restaurant that features a Mediterranean inspired menu. They offer a very extensive selection of some of the very best wine by the glass. Nikolas and Logan Terrace are a short and easy walk to the Delaware River Bridge that leads to Lambertville, NJ. It’s also a close walk to the infamous Bucks County Playhouse, which has recently been renovated.



When searching for New Hope Pennsylvania restaurants, Logan Inn’s Nikolas is the perfect spot to begin or end your evening. They have a paid parking lot for convenience and can be easily accessed from Main Street. Visit Nikolas this Friday night and enjoy a delicious dinner, spectacular wine, and a firework show that will make it a night to remember.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com.