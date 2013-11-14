Logan Inn's Nikolas to Host Thanksgiving 2013 Dinner

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Logan Inn’s premier restaurant, Nikolas, is slated to offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on this Thanksgiving Day 2013. Guests can also choose from one of their exquisite prix fixe menu that perfectly pairs food and wine. There are four dinner menus to choose from, in addition to lunch and brunch.



Nikolas offers Prix Fixe menus with various price points, making it easy to pick the perfect menu within a specified budget. Bring friends and family on Thanksgiving for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner prepared by the world-class chefs at Nikolas. After dinner and dessert, enjoy a walk through historic downtown New Hope, Pa. New Hope, PA is famous for local shopping, specialty boutiques, and some of the best art galleries in the country. Logan Inn is centrally located on Main Street and is just a short walk to the Delaware River Bridge and Lambertville, NJ. Guests can also stay the night at the Logan Inn making it a relaxing holiday weekend. This historic inn offers standard rooms, premium rooms, and deluxe rooms. Staying at the inn will benefit guests, as they will be offered a dinner voucher for Nikolas that allows guests to pay $25 for a $50 voucher. Nikolas serves a Mediterranean menu inspired from regions such as Italy, Greece, and Spain. They focus on meats and seafood, offering only the freshest of ingredients.



Relax this Thanksgiving and let the chefs at Nikolas serve friends and family a delicious Thanksgiving dinner in a warm and cozy environment. Continue the holiday into the weekend by staying at the Logan Inn and enjoy all of the shopping and attractions historic New Hope has to offer. Logan Inn suggests making reservations for Thanksgiving dinner. Space is limited so make a reservation to ensure they have reserved the perfect table for this Thanksgiving dinner.



About The Logan Inn

Known for providing some of the most formal, elaborate, and comfortable lodging in New Hope, The Logan Inn is a place for good lodging, food, wine, and entertainment. For dining at the Nikólas restaurant, a person can also give them a call or use the new online dining reservations link (OpenTable) located on their website http://www.loganinn.com.