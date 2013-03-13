Logan Riese Creates Custom Leather Jackets for Celebrities and Average Citizens Alike

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Leather remains a favorite of people everywhere. According to Logan Riese, creator of high quality leather items, "Logan Riese Custom Leather Jackets offer a timeless, one-of-a-kind look for those who love fine leather and wish to express their individuality." Celebrities from Bon Jovi to Shaquille O'Neal own these jackets and now the average consumer can too.



Styles range from black leather motorcycle jackets to black leather bomber jackets. One can choose a leather shirt jacket or a blazer style jacket. "It's all a matter of what he is looking for. The goal is to ensure there is a style perfect for any occasion," Logan Riese goes on to say. "All items are made using exquisite leathers and high-quality exotic skins, including shark, stingray, ostrich and python. Each jacket is one of a kind just as each individual is."



The creations of Logan Riese, Logan Riese Custom Leather Jackets, Logan Riese Leather Goods can be found the world over. Chad Kroeger of Nickelback recently wore a Logan Riese leather jacket while attending the Billboard Music Awards and another at the American Music Awards. David Cook performed on American Idol wearing an original jacket by Logan Riese while another American Idol favorite, Phil Stacey, was featured in 'People Magazine' with a Logan Riese custom leather jacket. Many other stars, from Ben Stiller in the box office hit 'Starsky and Hutch' to country music star Alan Jackson, own a custom piece made by Mr. Riese. Gabrielle Anwar of the popular television series 'Burn Notice' didn't want to be left out and purchased a Logan Riese leather belt bag.



"Everyone can find something they love in my collection. One has the option of purchasing a custom jacket, jewelry and shoes or a bag. All products are designed in my studio showcase and I oversee all aspects of the manufacturing process. My customers deserve nothing less," Mr. Riese declares.



About Logan Riese

Logan Riese started designing clothes, making use of cardboard. To further his skills, he attended art school before launching his first line of commercial clothing. Although it was a modest line, his achievement wasn't and he continued to work at molding this brand into a success. To help accomplish this goal, Mr. Riese established a clothing company in Costa Rica. The items were sold in boutiques before he chose to open three of his own. They were known as Teco Loco Boutiques. He didn't stop here though. Mr. Riese moved back to California and opened a rock-inspired jewelry business, creating pieces with names such as Dylan and Osborn. He then expanded to create fine leather jackets, using exquisite leather and high quality exotic skins. Over the years, he has sold pieces to Alan Jackson, Kid Rock and more. All love the original, timeless styles Mr. Riese creates.