Logan Square Auto Repair Partners with Clients to Keep Cars Running at Full Potential

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- According to Statistic Brain, the average monthly spending in 2011 on motor vehicles came in at $126 with transportation adding another $106. This statistic takes into account the average spending for persons in the civilian population over the age of 16. "Those looking to cut back on car repair and maintenance expenses head to Logan Square Auto Repair (LoganSquareAutoRepair.com) to save money as all work completed comes with a service guarantee and prices tend to be 50% of what dealerships normally charge for similar repairs," Manford Lopez of Logan Square Auto Repair declares.



To maximize savings, customers are encouraged to make use of various promotions offered by Logan Square Auto Repair. Visit the website to obtain a coupon for $25 off a schedule service maintenance to ensure your car continues to run at its full potential. "Technicians handle maintenance tasks for vehicles ranging from 5K to 85k with the goal being to ensure the car lasts for an extended period of time," Mr. Lopez continues.



Consumers looking to purchase a new or used car often choose to go with a new vehicle as they are concerned about hidden repairs when purchasing used. Logan Square Auto Repair understands this and now offers a full vehicle inspection, checking for hidden repairs and maintenance which may go undetected during a cursory examination of the car. "The engine, transmission, fluids, brakes and tires are all examined for one low cost, giving customers peace of mind that they know what they are paying for," Mr. Lopez states.



Now that summer is in full force, customers require air conditioning to handle the hot, humid conditions. Logan Square Auto Repair works to ensure this isn't an issue on miserable summer days. "Receive ten percent off a coolant flush which involves having the coolant flushed from the system to remove contaminants and rust and then adding new coolant. This step helps to prevent clogged engines and radiators which can lead to costly repairs," Mr. Lopez goes on to say.



"For more information about the services offered at Logan Square Auto Repair, click here for more information or visit the website at LoganSquareAutoRepair.com. Technicians are ASE and AAA certified and work on all makes and models of vehicles, including, but not limited to, Ford, Chrysler, GE, Porsche and Audi. Our goal remains to build relationships with our customers so each feels comfortable bringing his or her car back to us for any type of work," Mr. Lopez explains.



About Logan Square Auto Repair

Established in 1998, Logan Square Auto Repair offers quick, reliable auto repair and maintenance for both foreign and domestic cars. Technicians strive to save customers time and money and make use of the latest equipment when servicing and inspecting vehicles. The goal remains to build long-lasting relationships with customers while making sure each customer understands exactly what will be done to his or her car. Thanks to the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, all jobs are handled efficiently and affordably as this is what customers want and rental cars can be arranged should the need arise. All work comes with a service guarantee and Logan Square Auto Repair offers exclusive promotions to save customers on repair and maintenance.