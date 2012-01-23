‘Logbook Lenders’ Helps People With Poor Credit Ratings Get the Cash They Need Quickly and Easily

Worcestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- Many people are starting out 2012 with fond memories of the holiday season, and a pile of less-than-wonderful holiday-related bills.



While many cash-strapped people would like to get some type of loan to help pay off their debts quickly, or even just purchase everyday items like groceries and gas, those with poor credit might feel that no one will ever approve them for any type of money. Fortunately, this is not always the case.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to get customers all across the UK—even those with a low credit rating—the money they need quickly, and easily.



Logbook Lenders has a national network of branches, filled with friendly customer service representatives who are waiting to help people from all walks of life get Car Log Book Loans. All that is needed is a car logbook and in many cases, clients can drive away with their funds in less than one hour.



For those who are unsure How Logbook Loans Work, a logbook loan is a quick and easy way to raise cash using the money already tied up in the client’s vehicle. Logbook Lenders will keep the logbook during the duration of the loan, while the customers get to keep their cars. The staff will work with each and every client on a loan and repayment plan that fits their needs; people may take up to 36 months to pay back the loan, or, if they are able to, they may pay it back right away.



“Don't worry if you are self-employed or have a bad credit history - we want to talk about the future, not what happened in the past,” an article on the website said, explaining the logbook loan advantages.



“We will make sure the loan is suitable and affordable for you and we will do this in strictest confidence with no complicated forms - guaranteed.”



Logbook Lenders are also accredited members of the Consumer Credit Trade Association, or CCTA. This means that the company follows a strict set of guidelines in its business practices, and that customers will be treated fairly and with a high degree of professionalism.



For clients who are interested in the Log Book Loans UK company Logbook Lenders but don’t have the time to come into a local branch in person, the business also offers an easy application right on its website. Customers may also call the company directly for a confidential chat and instant quote.



