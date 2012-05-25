LogCabinStores.co.uk Offers Attractive Discounts on Garden Log Cabins

Wimborne, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- LogCabinStores.co.uk, a group that specializes in the supply of top quality garden products, has decided to offer attractive discounts on ordering Garden Log Cabins. Customers can request a call back from the Cabin Experts by filling up the customer call request form and receive great discounts on any offer including garden log cabins. They provide the highest quality of timber products at affordable prices. They provide the most comprehensive range of the highest quality of log cabins.



LogCabinStores.co.uk provides the highest quality of Garden Log Cabins at discounted prices. They offer log cabins according to the needs and budget of the customers. Garden Log Cabins are a great combination of art and elegance. To make the log cabin experience painless and enjoyable, LogcabinStores.co.uk offers full installation service to its esteemed customers. They are set up in the middle of the garden which gives a special touch to one’s home. Apart from being attractive, they also provide extra space in the home. They add warmth, cosy environment and style to one’s house. Garden Log Cabins come in a variety of sizes and can be custom-built according to the specific needs of the customers. The log cabins are made from highest quality timber and built to the very best standards.



LogCabinsStores.co.uk also offers wooden garages to its esteemed customers. Wooden garages have become very popular in the recent years. There are a large variety of sizes and styles available for the convenience of the customers. A wooden garage can be used for multiple purposes. It can be used as a garage or a workshop and can double up as a work place. The wooden garages offered by LogCabinStores.co.uk are durable and have a long-span of life.



LogCabinStores.co.uk offer modern, contemporary design and eye-catching wooden garages at affordable prices.



Summer Houses are small shelter, normally constructed in a garden, where people can relax and spend quality time. They are designed to provide cool, shady places of relaxation or retreat from summer heat. LogCabinStores.co.uk provides summer houses made of highest quality timber to provide customers with the best available product.



About LogcabinStores.co.uk

LogcabinStores.co.uk is the trading name of Fence Stores Ltd. Log Cabins were brought into the product range about six years ago and they have six sites displaying all types all types of garden buildings. They provide the highest quality wooden garages, summer house and Garden log cabins at attractive prices. They have their display sites throughout the South West and their own workshops manufacturing a huge range of timber products, all to the highest quality standards. They also offer full installation service for new cabins. To know more visit http://www.logcabinstores.co.uk/