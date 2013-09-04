Logical Operations Introduces CustomCHOICE to Provide Custom Training Solutions

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Logical Operations, a renowned business training expert, is now offering an agile and innovative solution for employee training and development: CustomCHOICE. CustomCHOICE is a web-based interface that allows Logical Operations customers to customize their training to their specific needs. CustomCHOICE is a completely updated platform as compared to EK Select, that combines easy-to-use functionality with a sleek design .



The courseware has been delivering new opportunities to custom training solutions at Logical Operations, due to its ability to mix and match lessons through easy-to-use, drag and drop functionality. In addition, CustomCHOICE offers a large portfolio of content to choose from, including CHOICE and LO Select titles.



According to Logical Operations, “For customers that utilized the previous custom service offering known as EK Select, CustomCHOICE is a completely updated platform that combines easy-to-use functionality with a sleek design aesthetic. CustomCHOICE gives all customers a choice to deliver truly unique expert-facilitated training events“



CustomCHOICE is, without any doubt, a great option for corporations and training centers, who want to expand their business and create a long term productive relationship with their training audience. The curriculum offers the students an unforgettable learning experience through tie based, content delivery platform, unlimited technical support, indirect marketing opportunities, marketing collateral and support.



With its widespread utility and demand, the company is also known to offer Microsoft Office Training to its customers. They are the best in the market to deliver the best training and employee development with their most updated tools and software that help them to train the novices and rookies at offices with expertise in all office tools.



Logical Operations is known to provide the highest quality business training curriculum designed for their customer’s specific needs. From the beginning, we’ve been committed to offering the most relevant training solutions that completely transform today’s classroom.



About Logical Operations

Logical Operations delivers outstanding, adaptable, expert-facilitated training course development that focuses on individual skill attainment to maximize training ROI, help organizations gain a competitive advantage and achieve profitable growth. They develop their products with an instructor centered approach – making sure every classroom experience is a success for instructors and students alike.



To know more, please visit: http://logicaloperations.com/