Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Logical Operations offers CHOICE, their interactive learning platform for a Customized learning experience. Their CHOICE learning platform provides the learner access to hard-copy and digital learning resources which can be used while in the classroom and beyond. Their business training solutions are expertly designed to give conventional learning a boost of digital learning while providing a more flexible medium for learning.



The CHOICE curriculum, offered by Logical Operations, provides access to a wide range of training areas including User Productivity, Networking & Security, Web Development & Mobile Programming, Design & Media, Project Management & Other IT, and Workplace Skills. The content of the curriculum is available in both printed and digital formats and can be used in the classroom or accessed from anywhere, anytime, using any device making it a more comprehensive source for employee training and development.



Through their Select courseware and the digital components, training organizations can create the right learning path for their students within and beyond the classroom. Their tile-based content delivery system makes it more simplified and easier to navigate.. This complete digital training solution provides a great convenience to the training organization to make the curriculum accessible virtually anywhere.



Apart from that, Logical Operations also provides access to a number of Microsoft Office training solutions to training organizations. The Microsoft office training programs they offer provide greater flexibility and agility to employees and empower them with the tools needed to support their performance. It also helps employers to nourish their employee’s skill level with these employee training and development programs.



About Logical Operations

Logical Operations develops and publishes the most widely used and respected business training courseware available today. With over 4,000 unique development courses in such categories as desktop applications, computer professional, and business skills, the depth and breadth of their coursework is unmatched. Developing Business Training Programs for over 30 years, they have been creating strategic advantages for businesses, training centers, and academic institutions by delivering flexible, multi-platform training solutions that give professionals the skills they need to become more effective at their jobs, advance their careers, and experience greater professional fulfillment.



To know more about them, please visit http://logicaloperations.com.