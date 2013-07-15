Logical Operations Offers Constructive Solutions for Employee Training and Development

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Logical Operations, a renowned business development training expert, is now offering the most constructive solutions for employee training and development via its highest quality business training programs.



Logical Operations offers the foremost business training solutions with its product line - CHOICE. A spokesperson from the organization explains, “CHOICE is our signature curriculum that combines traditional instructor-led training (ILT) courseware (print or digital) with our patent-pending configurable ‘CHOICE learning platform’ that efficiently provides access to digital learning resources for use in and beyond the classroom.”



CHOICE is, without a doubt, a great 'choice' for corporate and individuals who want to expand their business and create a long term healthy relationships with their clients. The curriculum offers the students with the unforgettable learning experience through tie based, content delivery platform; unlimited technical support; indirect marketing opportunities; marketing collateral and support;



Microsoft Office training; and many other beneficial factors to shape one's business skills.



A detailed brochure of this platform is now available at this following link: http://goo.gl/QuCZk



Another training product offered by Logical Operations is Lo Select. The organization's spokesperson mentions it as a “training series that consists of ILT content that provides a select learning experience for instructors and students.” Lo Select includes print/electronic Bundles, including e-Books and Assessments.



Logical Operations also provides useful Add-Ons along with its curriculums CHOICE and Lo Select, which are respectively accessible with both the digital platforms. It helps training organizations to fulfill dynamic needs of a classroom. Some of these add-ons includes CertBlaster, a comprehensive exam preparation solution; SONIC Video Learning, 5-10 instructional videos in CHOICE curriculum; amongst other beneficial and handy add-ons.



About Logical Operations

The creative dissemination of professional training course development is where Logical Operations shine. The organization delivers outstanding, adaptable, expert-facilitated training course development that focuses on individual skill attainment to maximize training ROI, help organizations gain a competitive advantage and achieve profitable growth. They develop their products with an instructor centered approach – making sure every classroom experience is a success for instructors and students alike.



For more information, please visit http://logicaloperations.com or call 1-800-456-4677