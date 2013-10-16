Logical Operations Releases Curriculum Paths for Highly Sought-After Microsoft Professional Certifications

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Logical Operations announces the completion of Microsoft Professional curriculum written to the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) exams.



90% of businesses run on Microsoft, ensuring that certification in Microsoft technologies will continue to be a valuable asset for IT professionals who need to prove they have technical know-how to do their jobs. Logical Operations helps prepare IT professionals for Microsoft Professional certification with high–quality, expert-facilitated curriculum that maps to the MCSA and MCSE exams. Students can gain hands-on practice with LogicalLABs, Logical Operations’ virtual lab offering which contains course-specific software, data files, and activities covered in the MSCA and MCSE curriculum.



“Logical Operations is proud to announce that our expert content team has developed a complete offering for industry-leading Microsoft Professional certifications: Microsoft Windows Server 2012, Microsoft Windows SQL Server, and Desktop Infrastructure,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO of Logical Operations. “Our proven instructional methodology provides students with the best learning experience possible so that they gain the skills and knowledge necessary for Microsoft Professional certification and are positioned for success in their careers.”



Logical Operations’ Microsoft Professional curriculum is available through the CHOICE digital learning platform, which provides students with access to course content and resources in multiple formats (eBook, video, social learning, procedure reference, and much more) in one centralized location in order to extend the learning experience beyond the classroom.



About Logical Operations

Now in its 30th year, Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 4,000 titles are available through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. For more information connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on twitter @logicalops.